Vice-Chancellor’s Indigenous Pre-Doctoral Research Fellows

The Indigenous Pre-Doctoral Research Fellowships are open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander higher degree research candidates seeking to establish themselves and evolve as researchers through a PhD.
Registrations for the 2023 intake are now open. Submit your statement of purpose using the link below.
The RMIT Indigenous Pre-Doctoral Research Fellowship scheme forms part of RMIT’s commitment to providing Indigenous researchers early career opportunities.
Successful applicants receive:
As part of the Vice-Chancellor's Indigenous Pre-Doctoral Research Fellowship scheme, you will:
We’re looking for Indigenous people who are committed to a career in Higher Education: switched-on, collaborative and curious thinkers who have the inspiration, drive and ideas to change Australia – and the world – for the better.
At RMIT we pride ourselves on creating an inclusive workplace where you are welcomed and can belong. We empower you through innovative learning opportunities, flexible workplace practices, embracing employee networks and respecting what makes you, you.
We’re proud to share with you:
As an RMIT Vice-Chancellor's Indigenous Pre-Doctoral Research Fellow, you will become part of the RMIT’s research and innovation community as well as the Indigenous Research Network, the wider Indigenous Staff Network and the Ngarara Willim Community.
Hear from some of our current pre-doctoral researchers.
To be eligible for admission to an RMIT University research program, applicants must meet the minimum requirements for admission to a PhD program as follows:
At RMIT a grade of distinction represents academic achievement of 70% or higher and a high distinction is 80% or higher.
The Indigenous Pre-Doctoral Research Fellowship is an identified opportunity under ‘Special Measures’ of the Equal Employment Opportunity Act 2010. This means that only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply. Confirmation of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage is required once an offer has been made.
The timelines and application process are set out in the applicant guide.
|
Date
|
Activity
|
8 August 2022
|
Registration opens
|
11 September 2022
|
Registration closes
If you require support or have questions not answered in the applicant guide, please contact the recruitment team at VCIPFS@rmit.edu.au.
Registrations for the 2023 intake are now open. Submit your statement of purpose using the button below.
Acknowledgement of Country
RMIT University acknowledges the people of the Woi wurrung and Boon wurrung language groups of the eastern Kulin Nation on whose unceded lands we conduct the business of the University. RMIT University respectfully acknowledges their Ancestors and Elders, past and present. RMIT also acknowledges the Traditional Custodians and their Ancestors of the lands and waters across Australia where we conduct our business - Artwork 'Luwaytini' by Mark Cleaver, Palawa.
Acknowledgement of Country
RMIT University acknowledges the people of the Woi wurrung and Boon wurrung language groups of the eastern Kulin Nation on whose unceded lands we conduct the business of the University. RMIT University respectfully acknowledges their Ancestors and Elders, past and present. RMIT also acknowledges the Traditional Custodians and their Ancestors of the lands and waters across Australia where we conduct our business.