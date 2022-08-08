Vice-Chancellor’s Indigenous Pre-Doctoral Research Fellows

Interviewees: Mark Jones, Megan Kelleher and Shannon Kilmartin-Lynch



Screen Text: How did you get into research?

Megan: I really enjoyed doing my undergraduate degree and one of the most exciting things that happened to me was having a paradigm shift. I’m in the process of exploring a research question and it turned out that the answer to the question was completely different to what I thought, and I realised that I’d been wrong.

Screen Text: What are you working on right now?

Shannon: ‘I’m currently looking into Indigenous methodologies within civil and infrastructure engineering.’

Mark: ‘My research is leadership in successful Aboriginal enterprises.’

Megan: ‘My research is looking at blockchain technology which is a new disruptive technology.’

Screen Text: What are you motivated by?

Shannon: ‘Trying to find and discover these new ways that Indigenous methodologies can be incorporated into the real world and sort of have a presence and say that you know these things have been used for the last hundred thousand plus years. For me that just motivates me to get the work done and try and find new ways to incorporate these into the industry.

Screen Text: What piece of advice do you have for future fellows?

Mark: ‘It’s a highly supportive environment with fantastic facilities and motivated colleagues that will support you along your journey.’

Shannon: ‘RMIT is very supportive in the role that I’m in. They’ve always that been that welcoming from the start and supportive from the start with anything that I’ve needed, and it just really feels like a sense of belonging. ‘

Megan: ‘If you’ve ever wanted an opportunity to do something really creative, really adventurous RMIT gives you that opportunity through this fellowship. Just do it.’