Vice-Chancellor’s Indigenous Pre-Doctoral Research Fellows

Vice-Chancellor’s Indigenous Pre-Doctoral Research Fellows

The Indigenous Pre-Doctoral Research Fellowships are open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander higher degree research candidates seeking to establish themselves and evolve as researchers through a PhD.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Flags
rmit university melbourne city campus buildings

Applications now open

Registrations for the 2023 intake are now open. Submit your statement of purpose using the link below.

Submit your statement of purpose here

About the scheme

The RMIT Indigenous Pre-Doctoral Research Fellowship scheme forms part of RMIT’s commitment to providing Indigenous researchers early career opportunities.

Successful applicants receive:

  • A Vice-Chancellor’s Indigenous Pre-Doctoral Research Fellowship for four years (flexible work options, including part-time arrangements are available for the successful applicants)
  • Academic Level A commencing salary
  • Training, development and mentorship through the early career researcher’s development program, which supports researchers to build their research track record and reputation.
  • A place in RMIT’s PhD program

What you will do

As part of the Vice-Chancellor's Indigenous Pre-Doctoral Research Fellowship scheme, you will:

  • Conduct research under supervision towards the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in a chosen discipline and undertake all necessary coursework requirements
  • Complete all requisite milestones appropriate to a PhD candidature
  • Undertake limited engagement, teaching and supervision activities as required
  • Undertake appropriate professional and academic development in support of PhD, teaching and supervision duties.

About You

We’re looking for Indigenous people who are committed to a career in Higher Education: switched-on, collaborative and curious thinkers who have the inspiration, drive and ideas to change Australia – and the world – for the better.

Bring your whole self to work

At RMIT we pride ourselves on creating an inclusive workplace where you are welcomed and can belong. We empower you through innovative learning opportunities, flexible workplace practices, embracing employee networks and respecting what makes you, you.

We’re proud to share with you:

  • The launch of our second Reconciliation Action Plan for Dhumbah Goorowa– a “commitment to share” - an important step in our reconciliation journey.
  • RMIT University is an Athena SWAN member and the College of Science, Engineering and Health is central to driving improvements in gender equality, diversity and inclusion.
  • We were named as an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency in 2022.
  • We achieved Platinum Employer status for LGBTIQ inclusion in the Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI) in 2019, 2020 and now 2021.
  • We were recognised as a leading organisation and platinum employer in 2020-2021 for workplace accessibility with the Australian Network on Disability.

Hear from other fellows

As an RMIT Vice-Chancellor's Indigenous Pre-Doctoral Research Fellow, you will become part of the RMIT’s research and innovation community as well as the Indigenous Research Network, the wider Indigenous Staff Network and the Ngarara Willim Community.

Hear from some of our current pre-doctoral researchers.

Meet our fellows

Eligibility

To be eligible for admission to an RMIT University research program, applicants must meet the minimum requirements for admission to a PhD program as follows:

  • A bachelor’s degree requiring at least four years of full-time study in a relevant discipline awarded with honours. The degree should include a research component comprised of a thesis, other research projects or research methodology courses that constitute at least 25% of a full-time academic year (or part-time equivalent). The applicant must have achieved at least a distinction average in the final year; or
  • A master’s degree that includes a research component comprised of at least 25% of a full-time academic year (or part-time equivalent) with an overall distinction average or a master’s degree without a research component with at least a high distinction average; or
  • Evidence of appropriate academic qualifications and/or experience that satisfies the Associate Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research Training and Development or nominee that the applicant has developed knowledge of the field of study or cognate field and the potential for research sufficient to undertake the proposed program.

At RMIT a grade of distinction represents academic achievement of 70% or higher and a high distinction is 80% or higher.

The Indigenous Pre-Doctoral Research Fellowship is an identified opportunity under ‘Special Measures’ of the Equal Employment Opportunity Act 2010. This means that only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply. Confirmation of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage is required once an offer has been made.

Selection process and key dates

The timelines and application process are set out in the applicant guide.

Date

Activity

8 August 2022

Registration opens

11 September 2022

Registration closes

Support for your application

If you require support or have questions not answered in the applicant guide, please contact the recruitment team at VCIPFS@rmit.edu.au.

Support for Indigenous staff and students

RMIT’s commitment to Australian Indigenous cultures

Register

Registrations for the 2023 intake are now open. Submit your statement of purpose using the button below.

Explore more

To learn more about RMIT, our programs and the inspiring people we're investing in, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

aboriginal flag
torres strait flag

Acknowledgement of Country

RMIT University acknowledges the people of the Woi wurrung and Boon wurrung language groups of the eastern Kulin Nation on whose unceded lands we conduct the business of the University. RMIT University respectfully acknowledges their Ancestors and Elders, past and present. RMIT also acknowledges the Traditional Custodians and their Ancestors of the lands and waters across Australia where we conduct our business - Artwork 'Luwaytini' by Mark Cleaver, Palawa.

More information
aboriginal flag
torres strait flag

Acknowledgement of Country

RMIT University acknowledges the people of the Woi wurrung and Boon wurrung language groups of the eastern Kulin Nation on whose unceded lands we conduct the business of the University. RMIT University respectfully acknowledges their Ancestors and Elders, past and present. RMIT also acknowledges the Traditional Custodians and their Ancestors of the lands and waters across Australia where we conduct our business.

More information