Vice-Chancellor's Research Fellowships

Australia’s Indigenous languages must be revitalised
Australia is home to the world’s oldest living culture, yet our Indigenous languages are critically endangered. The complex work of recovery and revitalisation is crucial.
Applications open 1 September 2021 and close at 17:00 on 28 September 2021 Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).
All successful Fellows must commence by no later than 1 March 2022.
researchfellowships@rmit.edu.au
It’s all about you. And what you need to progress your research career and shine as a researcher.
You will have an opportunity to work with a unique mix of interdisciplinary experts and collaborative clustering that will help to solve complex local, national and global problems.
We will enable you to build your profile, develop your leadership skills and expand your networks when you align your research to one of RMIT’s Strategic Research Priority Themes and one or more of our Enabling Capability Platforms (ECPs).
RMIT’s Vice-Chancellor's Research Fellows make significant contributions to RMIT’s research priorities by developing and engaging in high-quality, high impact research projects, which address local, national, regional and global challenges.
RMIT’s eight Enabling Capability Platforms bring together researchers from across our Schools and Colleges, differentiating RMIT in the way we enable researchers to engage beyond traditional discipline boundaries and to build connections across academia, as well as with industry, government, and communities.
Align your research to one of our 8 strategic research priority themes. These themes represent areas RMIT wishes to enhance in our research and innovation capability to deliver research impact. The themes represent a combination of cross-disciplinary, and cross ECP focus areas. The themes are described in broad terms and we encourage applications that demonstrate how your research aligns with a specific theme and generates economic, societal, and environmental benefits beyond academia.
Applicants will be asked to select one theme only that aligns with your research.
NOTE: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants are encouraged to apply to all themes. Noting the Indigenous Knowledge theme is only open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants.
Information underpins almost every aspect of society today. Information is changing how we do business, how we connect, how we work, how we live. Advancing technologies, such as AI, cyberphysical systems, digital twins, microsatellites, blockchain, and cybersecurity, are fuelling that revolution. And the environmental, human, organisational and social impacts of changes, both positive and negative, must be understood and accounted at every step.

An ageing population, pandemics and increasing mental health problems will challenge humanity for some time to come. We have an opportunity to engage advances in digital health and health informatics (bioinformatics) and medical technologies and devices, to promote health: from preventive measures such as vaccination or diet; to better diagnostics, prognostics and personalized therapies. Coming together in the context of social inclusion and ethical innovation- so no vulnerable groups are left behind, as we build a healthier society.

The way we organise our productive economy is changing rapidly, including how we structure and connect enterprises, the role and function of our skilled workforce, the enabling tools including the digital tools, plant and machinery and materials. This innovation requires on-shoring driven by security and self reliance (as evidenced by Covid-19). It will combine innovation in business practice and connectivity, business or factory floor activities facilitated by new technology and materials and changes in work place culture all assisted by digitization

Rapidly transitioning the world to a more environmentally sustainable, resilient basis is vital to future wellbeing. This includes decarbonising all sectors, industries and regions through a combination of far-reaching, integrated strategies. All areas of society also need to adapt to the risks climate change increasingly poses, including transformational changes in where and how we live. At the same time, we need to reduce the risk of other potential disasters, including sociotechnical, cyber and health disasters, as COVID-19 has illustrated.

Shared infrastructural systems are a major determinant of social, environmental and economic outcomes near and far. New and current systems need to be designed, governed and operated in ways that are not only more effective, efficient, integrated and just, but deliver multiple co-benefits. The long lead time of infrastructure demands an anticipatory approach that considers and positively shapes the future. New materials and technologies, new digital data and governance, new paradigms such as circular economy thinking, and new consumption models including radically reduced demand, are all part of the new infrastructural systems we need.

The creative technologies theme encompasses all the complex ways in which everyday media and digital culture has saturated everyday life. This theme explores how automation, and its gamification, is impacting creative industries such as games, social media and sound design. It considers the social, cultural and political dimensions of technology. It also reflects on how we are shaping, and being shaped by, these technological practices, processes and policies. How can we design for creative and critical technologies for the future?

This theme explores Indigenous ways of Knowing, Being and Doing including Standpoint, Yarning and Storying.
NOTE: This theme is only open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants.
The social equality and justice theme revolves around understanding and helping shape possible futures for social inclusion, support, and innovation. It includes a focus on gender equality and social and economic inequalities. The five sub-areas are: Digital inclusion and ethics: access and connectivity to digital technologies, digital literacy and education, digital skills, ethics of digital technologies Gender equality: Gender-based research in the fields of work, health, and prevention of violence Social vulnerability: economic and social exclusion, migration and displacement, populations with greater health risks, disabilities. Social innovation: products, processes, infrastructure, services and models to meet the needs of individuals and communities Care cultures and economies: approaches, models, interventions and policies of care for better health and social support

We connect researchers from across disciplines from RMIT’s three Colleges and fifteen Schools through eight inter-disciplinary primary research clusters called Enabling Capability Platforms. This unique way of working brings together staff and students from different backgrounds and from all over RMIT’s research ecosystem to harness resources and expertise to the benefit of high quality and relevant research outcomes.
The 8 Strategic Research priority Themes listed above all align with our Enabling Capability Platforms.
RMIT is committed to driving progression towards gender equality and ensuring the diversity in our organisation is balanced at every level.
RMIT has joined the Science in Australia Gender Equity (SAGE) Athena SWAN Program to support gender equity and diversity in the Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medicine (STEMM) disciplines. This program promotes women’s career development in STEMM and provides support to encourage staff success.
As a RMIT Vice-Chancellor's Research Fellow, you’ll become part of the Vice Chancellor’s Research Fellowship (VCRF) Network. Membership to this network gives you access to one of Australia’s most diverse meetings of like-minds. Drawing on the Fellows’ strong sense of purpose and desire to collaborate, the network is designed to be inspiring, influential and a life-long learning experience.
"This Fellowship Program allows you to take bigger risks and come up with creative solutions to problems”
“What is unique and interesting about RMIT is that I get to be part of creating a research culture here”
“VC fellowship gave me freedom to grow my research program and recruit new people, PhD students and to really start expending that area of research.”
In short, it’s a Fellowship that’s as ambitious as you are.
We’re looking for not just the best and brightest researchers, but those who also want to leave a legacy. Switched-on, collaborative and curious thinkers who have the inspiration, drive, and ideas to change Australia – and the world – for the better.
If you are a courageous, passionate, self-motivated researcher who wants to make an impact please apply. Applications open 1 September 2021 and close at 17:00 AEST on 28 September 2021.
We are recruiting Senior Research Fellows, Research Fellows, Postdoctoral Fellows and Indigenous Research Fellows whose experience and expertise align with one of our 8 Strategic Research Priority Themes.
For this round, due to the impacts of COVID-19 on Australian borders and travel, we are only accepting applications for the Vice Chancellors Research Fellowships from applicants:
To address the under representation of women in STEMM, we will only be accepting applications from women, including all those who identify as women or gender diverse for Academic Level C positions in the following Schools:
In addition, female only applicants, including all those who identify as women or gender diverse, are accepted for Academic Levels B and C positions in the following School:
Section 12 of the Victorian Equal Opportunity Act permits the University to conduct female only recruitment in addressing the substantive imbalance of female representation at the academic levels and Schools listed above.
NOTE: these conditions do not apply to the Postdoctoral Fellowships and Indigenous Research Fellowships, which are open to all applicants across all Schools.
To be eligible for one of the Vice-Chancellor's Research Fellowships, you must hold a PhD/Doctorate qualification, or if applying specifically to the Postdoctoral Research Fellowship, be awarded your PhD prior to an offer being made (approximately December 2021).
Fellowships are not available to current RMIT employees who are already in ongoing academic roles.
RMIT staff on casual or fixed-term contracts who meet the Fellowship’s eligibility criteria are eligible to apply.
To be suitable for a Senior Research Fellowship, it is expected that you will have an excellent track record and international recognition for undertaking high-quality research aligned with one of RMIT’s Research Priority Themes and with one or more Enabling Capability Platform/s. You will have proven ability to provide research leadership, develop networks and manage collaborative partnered research projects in a global environment.
If successful, you can expect:
At the end of the Fellowship, it is expected that Senior Research Fellows will be offered a continuing position, conditional on performance criteria being met, in either a teaching and research academic or a research only academic position depending on the School’s needs.
Section 12 of the Victorian Equal Opportunity Act permits the University to conduct female only recruitment in addressing the substantive imbalance of female representation at Level C across the following Schools:
To be suitable for a Research Fellowship, it is expected that you will have an emerging track record and a national reputation for undertaking high quality research aligned with one of RMIT’s Research Priority Themes and with one or more Enabling Capability Platform/s. You will have proven capacity to plan and conduct high quality research, attract competitive funding, regularly disseminate outcomes, and have established national research networks.
If successful, you can expect:
At the end of the Fellowship, it is expected that fellows will be offered a continuing position, conditional on performance criteria being met, in either a teaching and research academic or a research only academic position depending on the School’s needs.
Section 12 of the Victorian Equal Opportunity Act permits the University to conduct female only recruitment in addressing the substantive imbalance of female representation at Level B in the School of Engineering.
Fellowships are open to applicants who have completed a PhD within the last five years (Since 28 September 2016, excluding career interruptions). If you do not hold a PhD at the time of application your PhD must be awarded prior to an offer being made (approximately December 2021).
To be suitable for a Postdoctoral Fellowship, you will make significant contributions to RMIT’s research priorities by engaging in high-quality research projects and producing high-quality outputs. The position will carry out team-based research projects, which will make a significant impact in the area of their specialisation and be influential in expanding the knowledge of their relevant discipline.
If successful, you can expect:
NOTE: Female-only recruitment conditions do not apply to Postdoctoral Fellowships
To be suitable for an Indigenous Research- or Senior Research Fellowship, it is expected that you will have an emerging (for Research Fellows) or established (for Senior Research Fellows) track record and a national reputation for undertaking high quality research aligned with one of RMIT’s Research Priority Themes and with one or more Enabling Capability Platform/s. Senior Research Fellows will have proven ability to provide research leadership, develop networks and manage collaborative partnered research projects in a global environment.
If successful, you can expect:
The Indigenous Fellowships are an identified opportunity under ‘Special Measures’ of the Equal Employment Opportunity Act 2010. This means that only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply for Indigenous Fellowships. Confirmation of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage is required and you will need to submit this during the application process.
The Ngarara Willim Centre supports Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff and students within the University. For support, email ngarara.willim@rmit.edu.au.
Fellowships are open to applicants who have completed a PhD within the last five years (Since 28 September 2016, excluding career interruptions). If you do not hold a PhD at the time of application your PhD must be awarded prior to an offer being made (approximately December 2021).
To be suitable for a Postdoctoral Fellowship, you will make significant contributions to RMIT’s research priorities by engaging in high-quality research projects and producing high-quality outputs. The position will carry out team-based research projects, which will make a significant impact in the area of their specialisation and be influential in expanding the knowledge of their relevant discipline.
If successful, you can expect:
The Indigenous Fellowships are an identified opportunity under ‘Special Measures’ of the Equal Employment Opportunity Act 2010. This means that only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply for Indigenous Fellowships. Confirmation of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage is required and you will need to submit this during the application process.
The Ngarara Willim Centre supports Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff and students within the University. For support, email ngarara.willim@rmit.edu.au.
Instead of focusing on ways to rule people out, we have worked on a way to give you an opportunity to really show us what you can do.
Start by applying through our online, mobile friendly application Vervoe platform.
We will ask you to align your Fellowship application to one of our Research Priority Theme’s, and one or more of the Enabling Capability Platforms (ECPs), and one academic school. You will be asked:
If selected to the next stage, you will be invited to complete and submit a 1,500 word research plan explaining how your research aligns with one of the strategic research priority themes and one or more of the Enabling Capability Platforms. The plan will Include the significance of your research in creating impact beyond the academic community and include mention of interdisciplinary groups (Including at RMIT if relevant) that you are collaborating with or have collaborated with on research projects. Details of further documentation and other requirements will be addressed at this stage.
Shortlisted candidates will be invited to an interview which may include a presentation to the selection panel.
Applications open 1 September 2021 and close at 17:00 on 28 September 2021 Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST). Late applications cannot be accepted.
All successful candidates will commence no later than 1 March 2022.
Here are answers to some of the frequently asked questions regarding Vice-Chancellor's Research Fellowships.
Yes, you may apply, but your PhD must be awarded by the time offers will be extended to successful candidates (approximately December 2021). Successful candidates who are offered a position must be able to demonstrate they have met all the requirements for completion of their PhD program, be able to adopt the title of Doctor, and be able to produce a statement of academic completion upon request.
We are recruiting Senior Research Fellows, Research Fellows, Postdoctoral Fellows and Indigenous Research Fellows whose experience and expertise align with one of our 8 Strategic Research Priority Themes.
For this round, due to the impacts of COVID-19 on Australian borders and travel, we are only accepting applications for the Vice Chancellors Research Fellowships from applicants:
To be eligible for a Postdoctoral Fellowship your PhD must have been awarded in the previous 5 years from the application closing date. This means have an award of PhD date on or after 28 September 2016. If you were awarded a PhD prior to 28 September 2016, but have experienced a period of career interruption that would be commensurate with an award of the PhD within the previous 5 years, you may still apply. Please provide your career interruption periods in the application form. This will enable us to assess your equivalent number of years since award of your PhD.
How to calculate your FTE for the application form.
Calculate your contracted hours per week;
FTE uses the following measurements:
Take your FTE and multiply by the number of months you worked at that FTE
This example illustrates a year worked at various FTE’s:
0.8 FTE for 4 months = 0.8 x 4 = 3.2 months
0.6 FTE for 6 months = 0.6 x 6 = 3.6 months
1 FTE for 2 months = 1 x 2 = 2 months
TOTAL = 3.2 + 3.6 + 2 = 8.8 months
RMIT recruits with an emphasis on merit over quantity of output. Applicants will be invited to contribute a statement for consideration of achievement relative to research opportunity as part of the application process. The following are examples of significant career interruptions which may be considered in the Vice-Chancellor’s Postdoctoral Fellowship applications: carer’s responsibilities, parental leave and illness. As part of your application for a fellowship, you will be asked to discuss career achievements relative to research opportunity.
RMIT wants to ensure our people have the flexibility to take care of their life just as they take care of work. The University supports flexible work arrangements and will also consider requests for part-time positions.
Yes, you can apply for an RMIT Vice-Chancellor’s Fellowship while you hold a research fellowship at another institution. Please ensure that any other fellowships you hold are listed in your CV as part of your application.
No, you should establish which Fellowship category is most suited to you given the eligibility criteria noted in the position descriptions for each category, as well your skills and experience and apply for that fellowship.
RMIT staff members with a continuing academic position are not eligible to apply for a Vice-Chancellor’s Fellowship, except if you apply as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander.
RMIT staff on casual or fixed-term contracts who meet the Fellowship’s eligibility criteria are eligible to apply.
Yes, there is no limit on how many times you can apply for a Vice-Chancellor’s Fellowship. If a previous application was unsuccessful and you have developed your academic track record and/or gained further experience since that application, RMIT encourages you to apply again.
Start by applying through our online, mobile friendly application Vervoe by 17:00 28 September 2021, Australian Eastern Standard time (AEST).
We will ask you to align your Fellowship application to one of our Strategic Research Priority Themes, and one or more of the Enabling Capability Platforms (ECPs), and one academic school. You will be asked:
If selected to the next stage, you will be invited to complete and submit a research plan (no more than 1,500 words) explaining how your research aligns with one of the strategic research priority themes and one or more of the Enabling Capability Platforms. The plan will include the significance of your research in creating impact beyond the academic community and mention of interdisciplinary groups (Including at RMIT if relevant) you are collaborating with or have collaborated with on research projects. Details of further documentation and requirements will be addressed at this stage. It is anticipated that this stage will be between mid to late October.
Shortlisted candidates will be invited to an interview which may include a presentation to the selection panel. It is anticipated that interviews will take place in late November and early December 2021.
All candidates selected will be asked to undertake reference checks prior to offer; reference checks and offers will occur from December 2021.
Assessors take into consideration:
Please refer to the selection criteria outlined in the position description for full details.
RMIT is committed to driving progression towards gender equality and ensuring the diversity in our organisation is balanced at every level.
RMIT has joined the Science in Australia Gender Equity (SAGE) Athena SWAN Program to support gender equity and diversity in the Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medicine (STEMM) disciplines. See our Diversity & Inclusion page. This program promotes women’s career development in STEMM and provides support to encourage staff success. Meet our Women in STEMM.
To address the under representation of women in STEMM, we will only be accepting applications from women, including all those who identify as women or gender diverse for Academic Level C positions in the following Schools:
In addition, female only applicants are accepted for Academic Levels B and C positions in the following School:
Section 12 of the Victorian Equal Opportunity Act permits the University to conduct female only recruitment in addressing the substantive imbalance of female representation at the academic levels and Schools listed above.
NOTE: these conditions do not apply to the Postdoctoral Fellowships and Indigenous Research Fellowships, which are open to all applicants across all Schools.
All RMIT staff are offered professional development opportunities as part of their employment.
The Indigenous Fellowships are an identified opportunity under ‘Special Measures’ of the Equal Employment Opportunity Act 2010. This means that only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply for Indigenous Fellowships. Confirmation of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage is required and you will need to submit this during the application process.
The Ngarara Willim Centre supports Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff and students within the University. For support, email ngarara.willim@rmit.edu.au.
Yes, RMIT values the Privacy of every individual and is committed to the responsible handling of personal information, for further details, see our Privacy Statement via the website.
To apply, please click on the relevant theme below, links to applications will open 1 September 2021 Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

researchfellowships@rmit.edu.au
Acknowledgement of country
RMIT University acknowledges the people of the Woi wurrung and Boon wurrung language groups of the eastern Kulin Nation on whose unceded lands we conduct the business of the University. RMIT University respectfully acknowledges their Ancestors and Elders, past and present. RMIT also acknowledges the Traditional Custodians and their Ancestors of the lands and waters across Australia where we conduct our business. - Artwork created by Louisa Bloomer
