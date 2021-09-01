Vice-Chancellor's Research Fellowships

I'm really committed to gender equality in diversity. I want everyone at RMIT to enjoy their role and reach their full potential.

I believe by eliminating barriers to participation and progression and addressing the loss of talent will create a more diverse workforce, that can benefit all of us.

As a university I think we'll be more dynamic more productive more imaginative and ultimately more successful and I really believe that Athena Swan will help us get there.

Well it's not the name of a person it's an amalgamation of the names of two project teams the Athena project and the scientific women's academic network SWAN who came together to form the Athena Swan charter.

I think what's really impressive about the Athena Swan program it's not just mapping where we are it actually entails a commitment to improving where we are and actually a way of measuring that and we won't win a bronze award for Athena Swan unless we can actually demonstrate that we're well on the pathway to addressing the gender inequality problems that we surface here at RMIT.

If you look at what happened with Athena Swan in other countries it's been a very powerful mechanism for helping drive the change that one needs around gender equity.

But the other important thing which I think Athena Swan does is it's no longer women just fighting for this it brings men to the table as well and it brings men at senior executive leadership positions to the table as well so it recounts a problem which all of us come together to solve and I think that's the most positive aspect of the whole thing.

It shouldn't have to be that hard for women to really fulfill their potential in and this charter this accreditation system is is showing a lot of hope for our upcoming women in STEM and our girls and schools.

But we also want to want to generate great role models for our students and our staff and you can't do that if you've got a disparity in the gender equity.

The more we start addressing the issue of gender inequality not by blaming people but by recognizing it's a systemic issue, it's in the taken-for-granted practices, it's an our taken-for-granted assumptions about what our proper roles for men and women, that if we can even chip away at it at an organizational level then I'll die happy.